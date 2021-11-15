Exatlón México: Is Gabriela jealous of the recent reinforcements?

There is no doubt that reaching the beaches of Exatlón México is a very demanding challenge for any athlete who wants to test their abilities, but the program will take your physical and mental virtues to the maximum, since you must be on the beaches of the Dominican Republic until on a day of bad luck, it ends being eliminated.

With the arrival of the new reinforcements the Guardians team have gone from bad to worse, Well, in recent weeks they have been the ones who have said goodbye to their fellow Reds, who end up eliminated. But far from unifying their group more, the Reds have not known how to defeat the Pathfinders, who have been at an optimal level.

Why does Gabriela Espinosa have problems with the Guardians?

Gabriela Espinosa will be remembered for having eliminated in the Elimination Duel to Briseida Acosta, who along with Paulina would have planned a strategy to get the player out of the box, but the big surprise was that Gaby ended up taking the last life from Mortal Kombat, elimination that hurt a lot, even made the Highest Authority burst into tears.

Why would Gabriela be jealous of the new reinforcements?

Apparently the stay of Gabriela Espinosa has not liked her own team at all, since the Guardians have commented on multiple occasions that she is not an athlete who adapts quickly, but on the other hand, with the arrival of new reinforcements, Gaby confessed to Maura that she was never explained or given an introduction to compete on the circuits.

Maura’s confession

Maura confessed that Gabriela Espinosa told her that her team was not very encouraging, other than that the Reds never explained or gave her any kind of introduction when she arrived at Exatlón México, something that left the newcomer very confused at that time.

Maura also pointed out that Gaby is very reserved, it should be noted that the billet player has had many problems with the members of her own team. In fact it is so obvious that Espinosa is not having a good time, even the public has spoken out about the complicated situation that the billet player is experiencing.

That is why with the arrival of the new reinforcements in the Guardians, Gabriela feels jealous, because with her they have not behaved as good vibes as with the newcomers.

Is Gaby going out this Sunday?

To the surprise of many and the anger of others, everything seems to indicate that this Sunday’s elimination November 14 will be Nataly Gutiérrez, who would enter the Elimination Duel along with Gabriela Espinosa, who apparently would come out well fought again.

