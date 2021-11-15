Exatlón México: FILTER name of the ELIMINATED today Sunday, November 14 | PHOTO

This Sunday there will be an intense evening to know who will be the eliminated today November 14, many fans on the net filter the name of one of the most beloved participants of the Exatlon: Mexico 2021.

The eliminated This Sunday leaves an air of surprise after having had a great performance, which is not surprising because sometimes luck is usually a determining factor in the Exatlon tests, leaving aside the physical capacities of the contestants.

She is a member of the Guardians that has become one of the darlings of the fans, but that despite not occupying the last positions in the performance table, she will have to say goodbye to the island in the Dominican Republic.

It will be the eighth elimination for the red team that does not find theirs in this month of November because, they already said goodbye to several elements, remaining below the team of Conquerors, who, hand in hand with Macky González, continue to rise.

Who is eliminated today, Sunday, November 14, from Exatlón México?

According to the leaks and spoilers that circulate on the net, this Sunday we will see one of the most prominent participants of the red team fall when she leaves eliminated.

Remember that this weekend the women of the blue team and red team are in the line of fire and could be eliminated from the competition.

After an entertaining elimination duel it will be the basketball player Nataly gutierrez who will say goodbye to the prize of 2 million pesos that is at stake during the fifth season of Exatlón: México.

Who is Nataly Gutierrez?

The so-called “Mamá Dinamita” showed the reason for her nickname every week that she had to compete at the top, since she left devastating numbers in the fifth season of Exatlón: México.

Until now Nataly Gutierrez he has 109 wins and 85 losses in 109 tests, for an effectiveness percentage of 56.2%. Besides that he already won a medal.

Nataly Gutierrez She is 30 years old and is originally from Jalisco and is a professional basketball player and has represented Mexico in various competitions.

After not having been able to participate in Exatlon on previous occasions due to being pregnant, there is no doubt that she is a very talented competitor who undoubtedly fills her little son with pride.