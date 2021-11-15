Eternals falls but continues to lead the box office in the US

That was one of the biggest drops in a second weekend in Marvel history, according to Variety.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloe Zhao, “Eternals” stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, and tells the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save Earth.

Second place went to Paramount’s new release, “Clifford: The Big Red Dog,” with $ 16.4 million. The adaptation of Norman Bridwell’s children’s book series follows the adventures of young Emily Elizabeth and her staggeringly large red dog as they tour New York City.

Family movies like “Clifford” and those that appeal to older audiences have generally performed weakly in the COVID era, said industry analyst David A. Gross.

For him, the general recovery of Hollywood remains weak, with a box office in the United States that was reduced from the beginning of September by 35% compared to that period of 2019.

In third place this weekend is Warner Bros. sci-fi thriller “Dune,” with $ 5.5 million. Based on the classic work by Frank Herbert, it tells the story of survival on a terrifying desert planet and stars Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac.

Fourth place went to United Artist’s James Bond film “No Time to Die,” with Daniel Craig in his last appearance as the sophisticated British spy. It raised $ 4.6 million in North America and is approaching $ 525 million internationally.

And fifth place went to the Sony superhero movie “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (“Carnage released” or “There will be slaughter”), starring Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams, with $ 4 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

“Ron Da Error” – $ 2.2 million

“The French Chronicle” – $ 1.8 million

“Belfast” – $ 1.8 million

“Spencer” (Spencer, the story of Lady Di) – $ 1.5 million

“Antlers” (“Dark Spirits” or “Dark Creature”) – $ 1.2 million