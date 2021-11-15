Enjoy the best George Clooney movies on the platform

The new big scam

This film tells the story of Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and his enthusiastic group of friends and thieves who come together once again for a journey across Europe in search of funds to pay a ruthless criminal who wants to do him hurt.

Now there are 13

A movie full of stars like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Matt Damon and of course Al Pacino plays Willy Bank a ruthless businessman who strips all his money from a former partner and friend of Danny Ocean’s thieves. As retaliation Danny Ocean (George Clooney) begins a revenge against Bank that will end with unimaginable consequences.

Gravity

The most technically acclaimed film by Mexican Alfonso Cuarón. Here is the story of how an astronaut and a medical engineer are trapped in space without communication with the earth after the ship where they were traveling exploded when they were trying to fix a satellite.

Midnight sky

Recently released and Netflix original, this film tells the story of a scientist who survives a world catastrophe due to being isolated in the Arctic and who tries to contact some astronauts so they do not return to earth. This George Clooney film is one of the 2021 Oscar nominees.