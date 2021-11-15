Emma Watson is elegance in a black floral lace minidress and blue trench coat – New Women

The whole world saw her grow up playing the endearing ‘Hermione Granger ‘ in the successful film saga of Harry Potter.

Now, a decade after the denouement of the film franchise, Emma Watson is converted into a consolidated actress, activist and style reference.

Of this last facet, the British star realized in recent days when he attended the concert of the return of Adele, at the London Palladium, with a sober style ideal for fall.

Emma Watson imposes fashion with an elegant blue trench coat

The star was one of the attendees of the British singer’s first show in the UK in four years and chose a outfit in dark tones very sophisticated and timeless for the occasion.

On her way out of the televised show in London, Watson was caught looking like the epitome of elegance with her look topped by a midi navy blue trench coat.

The garment, signed by the French brand Sandro, featured an original pleated on the back and a belt that the 31-year-old star did not knot this time.

Beneath her trench coat, a staple in the wardrobe this season, the interpreter dressed in a tight neckline black floral lace mini dress from Stella McCartney.

The actress combined her little black dress with elegant black pantyhose from Wolford; a recurring piece in looks winter to protect the legs from low temperatures.

He also completed his outfit three chic to attend the special, soon to be broadcast on television with the title An Audience With Adele, with her black satin heels from Burberry.

As for accessories, the eternal ‘Hermione ‘ raised his look based on basics with discreet slopes and a mini clutch of the Venezuelan brand Yliana yepez; Daily Mail reported.

The UN Goodwill Ambassador specifically led the ‘Mini Giovanna ‘, a classic model in black leather that features a braided section and a gold chain.

Emma Watson finished off the outfit, with which she revalidated her title as fashion prescriber, with an exquisite beauty look that brought color.

This was made up of a makeup in which they stood out especially her lips painted bright red and his Bob hair combed in a pretty semi-updo with a feminine black bow.

‘Harry’, ‘Ron’ and ‘Hermione’ together again?

The public appearance of Watson came after the British newspaper The Sun will reveal that the cast of Harry Potter He was invited to film a unique reunion.

As revealed by an informant to the media, “the Show proposed is being shrouded in secrecy, as franchise bosses want to secure talent first”.

“It would be amazing if they do it and they have offered a lot of money to the cast to reunite”, Revealed the source about the meeting 20 years after the first film of the saga, harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

If materialized, the protagonists Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Watson They would be reuniting with other cast members at the end of the month to film the long-awaited special.