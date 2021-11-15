Emma Stone, her best films

To celebrate Emma Stone’s career and talent, it’s a good idea to brush up on her best movie roles. Those who show an undeniable charisma and a powerful personality. All of them have won her the hearts of the industry and a great number of moviegoers.

He began his career on the big screen in 2007 and already has a large number of awards. This will has helped solidify her status as one of the greatest actresses of our time. With an ever-youthful attitude, she has garnered number hits in a host of genres, ranging from indie comedy to deeply emotional dramas.

These are the best Emma Stone movies:

La La Land (2016)

Damien Chazelle originally wrote the character of Mia Dolan with Emma Watson in mind, but when the Brit was forced to reject it due to her commitment to Beauty and the Beast, from Disney, the director recruited another Emma. What coincidences does life have, right?

The joyous and idyllic, but also heartbreaking, musical was the perfect opportunity for Stone to show off his magnificent acting talents, as well as showing off his dancing and singing skills. Her work allowed her to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

The Favorite (2018)

Yorgos Lanthimos’ period comedy is another of Emma Stone’s best films. In it, she stars alongside Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz.

When the play was released, Colman took the palms (and the awards), but that did not prevent Stone’s performance from being overshadowed, as many considered his work as one of the pillars of the group.

Birdman (2014)

Alejandro González Iñárritu’s celebrated film featured a multi-star cast, led by Michael Keaton. Everyone shines in their roles, from Naomi Watts to Edward Norton.

And there is another interpreter who, even with a reduced role, shone quite a bit in the ensemble. That’s right: Emma Stone, in one of her most intense characters, needless to say. In the story, she plays Sam, the daughter of Riggan Thomson.

The battle of the sexes (2017)

Here, the Academy Award winner played Billie Jean King, a professional tennis player who, in 1973, played a highly publicized game with Bobby Riggs, another famed tennis player.

Countless critics considered this to be the best role in Stone’s career. However, the film was not a huge success with audiences and the box office results were not as expected. The role earned the performer a Golden Globe nomination.

Cross Stories (2011)

It is known that, currently, this film based on real events has been put under the microscope on several occasions due to its unrealistic portrayal of racism and the fight for the rights of the African American community – even the protagonists Bryce Dallas Howard and Viola Davis have stated that, as a document from that time period, this is not the best option.

However, a large number of critics stressed, at the time of its premiere, that one of the elements that help the project stay afloat is, precisely, the interpretation of Stone as the clever, determined and always positive Rita Skeeter.

It is said about me (2010)

For her portrayal as Olive Penderghast, a clever but misfit girl who makes up a lie to succeed in the hallways of school, Emma earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy.

His work was praised in particular for its humor, a facet little explored and always fulfilling in his career.

Zombieland (2009)

For many, one of the best films in the genre of the undead. In it, the actress plays Wichita, Little Rock’s strong and feisty sister, played by Abigail Breslin.

With a cast that also includes Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, Emma is constantly highlighted as one of the strengths of the adventure, thanks to the intelligence and security that she was able to impress on her role.

Super cool (2007)

In his first role in Hollywood, Stone was part of this film that is often ranked among the best comedies. coming-of-age Americans in history. It was a secondary appearance, but his work was highly applauded.

Here, the interpreter gives life to Jules, with whom the main characters, played by Johah Hill and Michael Cera, are in love.

Crazy Stupid Love (2011)

Okay, this may not be THE quintessential romantic comedy, but it certainly went a long way to show us that Emma has great range and that when she pairs with Ryan Gosling, there is chemistry like no other.

In this project, the award-winning actress plays Hannah Weaver, a young woman who is going through a rare love phase.

The Croods (2013)

This animated film is featured in our tally of the best Emma Stone films, particularly thanks to her vocal talent, which was able to capture audiences and critics alike. Here, we also have Nicolas Cage and Ryan Reynolds in the cast.

However, it was the way Stone brought to life Eep, the eldest daughter of the cave family, that captivated the experts, who described her role as fresh and intelligent.