Elsa Pataky revolutionizes the networks after her spectacular posing in a bikini with beastly defined buttocks

Elsa Pataky has turned social networks upside down after her last posing in a bikini, which has revealed brutally defined buttocks as a result of her demanding daily work carried out to be able to interpret her role in ‘Interceptor’ in which she plays a lieutenant of the army that must save humanity.

Although we will have to wait until 2022 to see the last job of Elsa Pataky, the results of her physical preparation are already evident, to the delight of the thousands of followers who have gone crazy with the latest publication on her Instagram profile.

Although the purpose of the woman of Chris Hemsworth, another of the actors in the current scene who takes care of his body more and better, went through advertising his friend’s Dune clothing brand Natasha emery, her posing on her back in a bikini on a terrace has ended up overshadowing any other issue, because despite her 45 years Elsa Pataky wears an enviable type in which those carefully worked buttocks stand out in a special way.

It was not in fact the first time that the actress showed her progress, because during the filming of her new film she would also teach the routines and workouts that have made it possible to shape her figure, including the yoga boxing hiit and other physical activities.

Her strong, balanced and toned body also contributes to the gym she has in the house in Australia where she lives with her husband, with whom she has come to create a fitness app under which hides the secret of its undoubted success.