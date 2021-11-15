Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders on Twitter: “I forget you’re alive”

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares for $ 5 billion 1:12

(CNN) – Elon Musk trolled Twitter again, and this time his target was Senator Bernie Sanders.

“I keep forgetting you’re still alive,” Musk tweeted Sunday morning, in response to a tweet Sanders sent saying that extremely wealthy people should pay their fair share of taxes. CNN Business has reached out to Sanders for comment.

“Do you want me to sell more stocks, Bernie? Just say the words …”, Musk tweeted an hour later.

Musk ended up last week selling a total of $ 6.9 billion in Tesla stock. That only represented less than 4% of the shares he owns directly, and less than 3%, including all the options he owns to buy additional shares.

Musk certainly qualifies under Sander’s description of “the extremely wealthy” – he’s the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $ 285 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk asked Twitter users last week if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares to pay taxes; 58% of voters in his poll answered yes.

However, it is doubtful that the results of the Twitter poll were the main motivation for last week’s stock sale. Musk faces a looming tax bill that will be triggered by his need to exercise 22.9 million options to buy shares before next August. That bill would be nearly $ 10 billion at current market prices.

You could also owe state income taxes to California, which has a top tax rate of 13.3%. Even though he has moved to Texas, which has no state income taxes, he admitted in a recent tweet that he still owes California state income taxes because he still spends a lot of time working in the state.

Taxing extreme wealth is a big part of Sanders’ platform. As chairman of the Senate budget committee, Sanders has proposed an annual tax on the top 0.1% of American households, which he says will raise about $ 4.35 trillion over the next decade and reduce the wealth of Americans. billionaires by half in 15 years. He also wants to implement key policies for compliance with the proposed wealth taxes.

Democrats had tried to tax billionaires to fund President Joe Biden’s extensive social safety net plan.

“Whether or not the richest man in the world pays taxes should not depend on the results of a Twitter poll,” Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon tweeted in response to Musk’s Twitter poll. “Time for the Billionaires Income Tax.”

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.