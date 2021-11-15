https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211114/elon-musk-trolea-a-bernie-sanders-siempre-me-olvido-de-que-sigue-vivo-1118231725.html
Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders: “I always forget he’s still alive”
Elon Musk trolls Bernie Sanders: “I always forget he’s still alive”
The richest man on the planet, Elon Musk, has responded in his style to a tweet by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders in which he pronounces himself for the increase in
"We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period," Sanders said. The Tesla CEO's words racked up tens of thousands of likes and generated all kinds of reactions. "Not cool, Elon"; "Brother, now he's dead. You just killed him"; "What a terrible thing to say to someone!" Were some of the comments. The joke also triggered a barrage of memes: The also chairman of the Senate Budget Committee has repeatedly demanded that large corporations pay their share fair on taxes. "At a time of massive wealth and income inequality, we need a progressive tax system in this country," reads its website. In late October, Musk – whose fortune is currently estimated at $ 271 billion – became the richest person in Forbes history. On November 11, he sold more than 930,000 Tesla shares worth more than $ 1.1 billion to pay taxes.
The richest man on the planet, Elon Musk, has responded in his style to a tweet by Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders in which he speaks out for the increase in taxes on the super-rich.
“We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period,” Sanders said.
“I always forget that he is still alive”, answered the eccentric tycoon.
The Tesla CEO’s words racked up tens of thousands of I like it and they generated all kinds of reactions. “Not cool, Elon”; “Brother, now he’s dead. You just killed him”; “What a terrible thing to say to someone!” Were some of the comments.
The joke also triggered a barrage of memes:
The also chairman of the Senate Budget Committee has repeatedly demanded that large corporations pay their fair share in taxes.
“In a time of massive wealth and income inequality, we need a progressive tax system in this country, “reads its website.
“We have to demand that the richest Americans, big corporations and Wall Street pay their fair share of taxes,” he continues.
At the end of October, Musk – whose fortune is currently estimated at $ 271 billion– became the richest person in Forbes history. On November 11, sold more than 930,000 Tesla shares worth more than 1,100 million dollars to pay taxes.