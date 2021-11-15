Elon Musk clashes with Bernie Sanders, offers to sell more Tesla stock

By Aishwarya Nair

Nov 14 (Reuters) – Tesla CEO, Elon musk, had a dispute with Bernie Sanders Sunday after the US senator demanded that the rich pay their “fair share” of taxes.

“We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Point”Sanders wrote on Twitter. Musk, mocking the 80-year-old senator, replied: “I keep forgetting that you are still alive.”

The businessman, who had already paid out $ 6.9 billion in shares of the electric car company as of November 12, further wrote: “Do you want me to sell more shares, Bernie? Just tell me.”

Sanders’ tweet comes amid Washington’s efforts to raise taxes for the super rich.

Senate Democrats introduced a proposal to tax billionaires’ stocks and other marketable assets to help fund President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda and close a loophole that has allowed the super-rich to defer taxes on the earnings of capital indefinitely.

A week ago, Musk tweeted that he would sell 10% of his shares if users of the social media platform supported the move. Approximately 57.9% of the people voted in favor of the sale of shares.

