‘El Hormiguero’ brings out the dark side of Jennifer Aniston (and television)

‘The Hormiguero 3.0’ It is one of the many programs that have had to adapt to the new rules imposed by the pandemic: a small audience on the set, a zillion remote connections and a lot of PCR tests for the workers of the format. Of course, interviewing remotely is already common practice, and thanks to this we have been able to count on so much Jennifer Aniston (52) as with Reese witherspoon. Two guests of impact, the premiere of the second season of the series ‘The morning show’ and the questions of Pablo Motos.

Aniston and Witherspoon They are the protagonists and also the producers of the series. The story is powerful and also the subject was very interesting to Pablo Motos: It is about the television programs that are broadcast in the mornings. The same ones in which they talk about Actualidad and topics such as the #MeToo movement.

Aniston did not hesitate to explain what her project is about: “The morning show is an exploration of the dark side of television shows and the whole #MeToo topic. All the abuses of power, complicity, silence, those who knew it, those who did not … Anyway, it is a very complex and interesting issue, “explained the actress.

Reese had to tell how filming had gone in times of the pandemic. It seems that it has not been easy, really. “We have been through a lot afraid because we were concerned about our safety and that of the workers, “he recalled.” We had to rewrite the scripts taking into account this new situation that affected everyone, “he confessed.

The most surprising thing of the night happened when Aniston told Pablo Motos that his writing team had been inspired by them, ‘El Hormiguero’, to rewrite the new chapters. “We have looked at how people have worked despite everything that was happening,” he explained.

Regarding the complicated character she plays, the actress wanted to make it clear that in reality her personality has nothing to do with fiction: “I am not a person with a very difficult character, I go straight to the point, I do not get carried away by evil genius, but when I play a character like this, I look inside to see where I have that locked anger and use it, “he added.