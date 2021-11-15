Efforts in clinical research against type 2 diabetes continue

The cell phone is now an effective option to control blood glucose levels and find a balance in the diet.

Approximately 1 in 6 people in Puerto Rico suffers from this condition, located as the third cause of death on the island, as reported by Dr. Yussel García, director doctor at La Concepción hospital in Puerto Rico, exclusively for the Journal of Medicine and Public Health (MSP).

In addition, the doctor specified that “it is very unfortunate that an absolute cure for this condition cannot yet be found, since diabetes It is not caused by a single problem but by different factors which makes it difficult to find a solution. ”

However, clinical research continues to search for alternatives to have other treatment options in patients diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. Some advances in treatments are the new drugs DPP-4 and GLP-1 “drugs that work on both sides of the battle, help the pancreas to raise insulin levels and the liver to decrease glucose production,” Garcia emphasized.

All medications for diabetes They are primarily intended to lower blood sugar, and can often cause gastrointestinal effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, gas, abdominal pain, and in some cases hypoglycemia.

Now, “the severity of these side effects It does not compare with the severity of having uncontrolled sugar, “said the specialist in internal medicine and medical director of the Hospital de La Concepción in San Germán.

These drugs are more tolerable for patients, as they tend to cause fewer adverse effects such as hypoglycemia and the best thing about these types of drugs is that they can be used in conjunction with others treatments for endocrine condition.

“As for improving the quality of life of the patient, there are technological modalities such as temporary tattoos, in charge of measuring glucose in the blood and providing a better idea to the patient. nutritional balance patient necessary for his condition, “added the specialist.

On the other hand, mobile devices have also become an important ally if to control diabetes it is about. García commented that “cell phones are a powerful tool, because now they offer a much more specific blog to the patient and help them lead a balanced lifestyle.”

However, despite the fact that these treatments offer an improvement in the quality of life of patients with type 2 diabetes, Dr. Yussel García emphasized that “the style of life of a diabetic patient It is not a bad lifestyle, on the contrary, it is healthy and which we should all have. “