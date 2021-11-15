Dwayne Johnson wants to be the new James Bond

The interest of Hollywood actors to be the new James bond continues to grow. A few months ago it was confirmed that Daniel Craig, after the premiere of No time to die, I would stop playing the character. So much so that, as time went by, the list of candidates to keep the role grew and now one more has been added: Dwayne johnson.

Dwayne johnson He is considered one of the best Hollywood actors worldwide. He has been reaping successes in his career for years and, in fact, recently released Red alert on Netflix. This film has already become one of the most viewed on the platform, thus bringing a new fury to the interpreter’s curriculum.

However, despite everything he added in his career, Johnson still has an outstanding debt. The thing is, recently confirmed that his dream, yet to be fulfilled, is to be able to play James Bond. It was during an interview with Esquire that the artist spoke of his desire to bring Agent 007 to life, which would also help him continue a family legacy.

This is because in 1967 when it was released You only live twices with Sean Connery as Bond, the grandfather of Dwayne johnson, Peter Maivia, was the one who gave life to one of the villains of the film. Of course, it should be noted that the actor wants to follow in his footsteps, but playing neither more nor less than the same protagonist, James bond.

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very very cool. I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain. It has to be Bond”Were his exact words. So much so that now the artist joins the list of possible candidates to impersonate agent 007, although it should be noted that the new actor will not be known for this role until next 2022.