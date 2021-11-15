Dwayne Johnson reveals why he pees in plastic bottles at the gym

One of the world’s most famous and well-known actors in Hollywood, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has carried out a large number of films, mainly action. Johnson has always been known for his excellent physical state, which he cares for daily with a more than strict training.

‘La Roca’ follows a strict training to stay in shape

The actor wanted to reveal one of his hobbies that you do whenever you have to go to exercise in the Gym, which is none other than urinate in plastic bottles. The actor was recently interviewed by Esquire magazine, where he confessed the reason for this peculiar practice.

Absence of baths in the gym and hydration

‘La Roca’, the nickname he has earned, has explained that he always uses old water bottles that you no longer use to urinate inside. The reason is not at all bizarre or strange, since simply there are no bathrooms in the gyms where he is used to training.





Johnson revealed to Esquire that in the gym “it’s hot, there’s sweat and dirt”, Although this is not the only reason why the protagonist of the second installment of Jumanji he pees in plastic bottles, and it has to do with his hydration.

“Usually I stay pretty hydrous. I need to go to the bathroom a lot. Not much, but probably a couple of times during a workout I have to go to the bathroom. So I do it in the bottle“, has assured one of the highest paid actors in all of Hollywood.





We recall that Johnson has achieved enormous box office success with his latest film, Jungle cruise, where he pairs up with Emily Blunt. Now, his next project is to take on the role of the superhero. Black adam.

