Doug Bowser comments on the Joy-Con Drift on Nintendo Switch: he exemplifies it with the wheels of a car – Nintenderos

Doug bowser, President of Nintendo of America, recently shared more official statements in an interview with The Verge. After learning information about Nintendo Switch Online yesterday, now we have more news

In this case, the president has ruled on another of the most controversial issues currently on the nintendero scene: the Joy-Con Drift. As you know, it is a very widespread problem among gamers that makes these Nintendo Switch controllers act “on their own” with use.

Bowser has mentioned the following when asked about it by the outlet:

As we’ve gone through the first five and a half years of the Nintendo Switch, we’ve looked at the gameplay, we’ve observed that people have returned the units how they’ve worn, and we’ve made continuous improvements overall to the Joy-Con, including the analog stick. . This latest version, the Nintendo Switch OLED, has the same updated analog stick that is now available on the original Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For example, car wheels wear out as the car moves, as they are in constant friction with the ground to turn. Therefore, with that same premise, we ask ourselves how we can improve the durability of [Joy-Con], and not only that, but how both operability and durability can coexist. It is something we are continually working on.

