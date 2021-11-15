Dollar price today November 15, exchange rate

Today Monday, November 15, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.5812 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 20.5519 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session trading around 20.5235 pesos per dollar. The Mexican peso is quoted every day of the year, regardless of whether they are holidays.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.55 – Sale: $ 20.55

HSBC: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.71

Banamex: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 21.03

Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.89 – Sale: $ 20.79

Banorte: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.80 – Sale: $ 21.55

IXE: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.80

Bank of the Bajío: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.20

Monex: Buy: $ 20.14 – Sale: $ 21.14

Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 20.38

Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Santander: Buy: $ 20.08 – Sale: $ 20.71

Exchange: Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.03

Banregio: Buy: $ 19.20 – Sale: $ 21.30

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 65,056.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Dollar price in real time:

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.54 pesos, for $ 27.63 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

