Does Taylor Swift Suggest Jake Gyllenhaal Cheated On Her With Anne Hathaway?

Taylor Swift and Jake gyllenhaalThey were a couple in 2012 when she was 21 and he was 29. However, the relationship ended and many speculated about the reasons that led the figures to end the romance. One of the singer’s songs would give a clue about it: “You said that if we had been a closer age, maybe it would have turned out well. That made me want to die “. Strong words that still resonate with the artist’s followers.

Currently, Taylor Swift is reissuing the album Net, which is from the same time he was with the renowned actor. Commercially, the move was a real success: it sold more than a million copies in its first week on the market. She shows all her imprint on the tracks of the album that reveal her rebellious and against conformity.

Jake Gyllenhaal cheated on Taylor Swift with Anne Hathaway?

Taylor fans were looking forward to the song All to well, which we mentioned in the first paragraph of the note. Why? It seems that there is a reference to the possible infidelity of Jake gyllenhaal with the actress Anne Hathaway. Let’s remember: in 2012 the actors filmed the film together Of Love and other Drugs. Is there any truth in this version about a romance between them?

The truth is that Taylor sings in his 10-minute version of that song some lines that could well be destined for Anne: “Sobbing in the bathroom at a party, an actress approached me to ask what was wrong, and I answered ‘You, that’s what happened, you'”. Of course, there are many who imagine the chance of seeing these two women talking about their same romantic interest: Jake gyllenhaal. Did this encounter occur?

More details: The music video for Taylor’s song premiered on the same day as Taylor’s birthday. Anne Hathaway and the images of the short are very similar to those of the trailer of the movie that Jake and Anne starred in so long ago. Perhaps she acted with spite or the artist simply needed to heal the wounds of her past, which she must have revisited with the reissue of the album in question.

