Does FC Barcelona contemplate the return of Xavi Simons?

Everything indicates that the FC Barcelona he does not lose sight of the crossroads that he lives Xavi Simons (18 years old) at Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, he gives the feeling of being a footballer who has the approval of Xavi Hernández, the new leader of the project. blaugrana. A matter to be followed with interest in the transfer market.

According to the information provided by the SER string, the squad blaugrana he could cast his nets on whoever was his ward. A young talent who set course for the Princes Park to relaunch his career. However, for now at least, he is not enjoying the opportunity he was longing for in the French capital.

Resigned at Paris Saint-Germain

As it was, the Dutch midfielder would be delighted with the opportunity to catch the flight back to him. Camp Nou. And the aforementioned source comments that the current champion of the Copa del Rey could address the negotiations with Simons as of January 1, 2022. A professional who, incidentally, left the Barcelona with the freedom letter in 2019.

Nor can we neglect that his agent is Mino Raiola, a person who maintains a good professional relationship with the president of Barça: Joan Laporta. Therefore, the old acquaintance of the culés He does not rule out the possibility of moving to end his adventure at PSG with a view to working under Xavi Hernández.