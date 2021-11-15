Dodgers seek change with Reds Luis Castillo Sonny Gray

It has recently become known that Los Angeles Dodgers would be interested in doing trades with Cincinnati Reds that would involve the pitchers Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray heading into the 2022 MLB Season. Castillo is being one of the most sought after pitchers of the offseason, as Reds is willing to listen to offers for him.
USA Today journalist Bob Nightengale reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers have been in talks with the Cincinnati Reds in pursuit of a trade deal for Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray.
In recent days it was learned that Reds would be willing to listen to offers on their items as part of their search to reduce their payroll and Luis Castillo has been one of the most sought after.
Both coils include two years of control. Castillo will be eligible for arbitration throughout the 2023 campaign and is projected to receive $ 7.6 million in 2022. Gray, for his part, will earn $ 10.7 million in 2022, the last guaranteed year of his contract.
Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to improve their pitching staff in the face of the possible departure of some of their players like Clayton Kershaw himself. However, he will not have an easy task as far as Luis Castillo is concerned, since more than one team is interested in him.
adda lavalle
