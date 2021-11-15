DK Metcalf tries to re-enter the game for Seahawks after being sent off

An official had to take the Seattle wide receiver off the field in the second instance in the Green Bay engagement.

Apparently being kicked out of a game of NFL is not enough for the wide receiver of the Seattle Seahawks, DK Metcalf; needs to be taken off the field of play by officials twice to understand.

This afternoon, during the game of his team visiting the Green bay packers, Metcalf he was expelled from the game for fighting with several rival players in the final stretch of the fourth period.

DK Metcalf did not attempt to flout the expulsion order when he attempted to re-enter the game between Seattle and Green Bay. Getty Images

Metcalf He then decided to try to re-enter the game, entering the field of play again, only to be removed in a second instance by an official.

In the first instance, Metcalf got involved in an altercation with the deep of Green Bay, Henry Black, whom he took by the mask before being instantly surrounded by other players from the same team. Seconds later, he took the cornerback Eric stokes of the mask as well, which caused him to be expelled from the game.

Moments later, Metcalf rejoined the game, joining the meeting prior to the play of Seattle, where an official detected him and ordered him to leave the field of play again.

Metcalf He concluded his participation in the commitment with three receptions for 26 yards in an unproductive game for the Los Angeles offense. Seahawks. Seattle lost 17-0, his first scoreless game since the 2011 campaign.