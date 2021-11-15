Disappeared after reporting sexual abuse of senior Chinese official

The Chinese tennis player Peng shuai She has been missing for 10 days after accusing Zhang gaoli, former deputy prime minister of her country, for forcing her to have sex with her three years ago.

The world of white sports expressed its concern about the whereabouts of Shuai and with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai (where Peng Shuai is) have made a call to report the disappearance of the tenita.

“Yes, these allegations are very disturbing. I have known Peng since she was 14 years old, we should all be worried, this is serious, where is she? Is she safe? Any information would be appreciated,” wrote the former champion Chris Evert on his Twitter account.

The french Alizé cornet He also raised his voice with the message: “let’s not be quiet”, while the British Liam broady wrote: “I can’t believe this is happening in the 21st century”, also on your social networks.

For its part, WTA called for an investigation into the disappearance of the two-time Grand Slam double champion.

Peng shuai he had made the complaint on his Weibo account, but the censorship exercised by the Chinese government almost immediately removed the message; however, it had already been seen by more than 100,000 people.

Zhang gaoli he has not made any public comment.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: BEIJING 2022: PEPPER WILL BE REMOVED FROM THE MENU “TO AVOID FALSE POSITIVES”