Dies buying medicine in Matamoros – El Sol de la Laguna

Matamoros, Coahuila.- A 61-year-old man died while he was buying medicine at a pharmacy in this city.

The information provided by security sources revealed that the fatal event took place in an establishment located at the intersection of Cuauhtémoc avenue and Pabellón del Centro de Matamoros street.

According to what was detailed by authorities, the now deceased responded to the name of Raymundo, who was 61 years old and domiciled in the neighboring municipality of Viesca.

Pharmacy workers were the ones who made the corresponding report to the 911 emergency service when they noticed how the sixties were fading, which mobilized Red Cross paramedics to the place.

After his arrival, the first responders noticed that he had no more vital signs, for which he was declared dead and the General Prosecutor of the State of Coahuila (FGEC) and the Municipal Public Security Directorate were notified of what happened.

The area was protected while agents of the Public Ministry and Expert Services carried out the pertinent procedures, which made it possible to specify that the deceased suffered from heart disease, diabetes and hypertension.

The body of the man who died buying medicine in Matamoros was transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), after which it will be delivered to relatives for the relevant funeral services.