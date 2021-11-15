Did you find love? Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are closer than ever

USA-. At 22 years old Leonardo Dicaprio He began to be interested only in women younger than him (although always of legal age), a fact that has not changed today: the actor never again dated women older than 25 years. In 2018 he began a love affair with Camila morrone, whom he met when she was 21 years old. 4 years later they are still together and happy.

According to sources close to the actor, the couple is in their prime. “They are more united than ever. They are really solid and everything is great with Leo and Cami. Everything is status quo, “said the source. DiCaprio, who recently turned 46, takes a difference of 23 years to Camila morrone, Argentine actress and model, daughter of Argentine actress Lucila Solá and stepdaughter of Al Pacino.

Yes OK DiCaprio and Morrone prefer to keep their relationship private, it seems that after almost four years together, the actor would finally be feeling more comfortable with his girlfriend, both indoors and when it comes to showing his affection for her publicly. “Leo has even shown Cami more affection when they are away. They look very happy and relaxed together. “

In December last year, a source said that DiCaprio he is very affectionate with Morrone, and that “they are serious”, since “they are living together”. “She’s filming right now, but Leo has been adjusting to this domestic life with Cami, unlike all the time he used to spend with his friends… He really likes his life with her and they are much more of a couple than they used to be. ”Said the source.

While the romance seems to be going from strength to strength, they haven’t debuted on a red carpet together yet. However, based on the history of DiCaprio, the actor usually leaves his girlfriends once they turn 25 years old. MorroneThe 24-year-old will reach that age in June of next year, so it’s only a matter of time to see if the Titanic protagonist finally chooses to settle down.