Deputy Vicente Morales invites to a lecture on Traditional and Complementary Medicine

Tlaxcala, Tlax., October 27, 2021 (Editorial Office) .- Taking into account that the practice of traditional medicine is recognized as a fundamental resource for the health of millions of human beings, the local Deputy, Vicente Morales Pérez, invited interested citizens to the magisterial conference on Traditional and Complementary Medicine, whose headquarters It will be the Xicohténcatl Theater in the city of Tlaxcala.

The dissertation will be in charge of Dr. David Hidalgo Ramírez, rector of the University Center for Medical Alternatives, a training institution specialized in naturopathy, this Thursday, October 28 from 3:00 p.m., in the cultural enclosure.

Morales Pérez stressed the importance of the unconventional clinical therapeutic model for strengthening health, to the extent that traditional and complementary medicine must be certified and regulated.

Here the importance of the participation of Legislative order, to contribute in the fulfillment of the criteria of safety and proven efficacy, he assured.

It is worth mentioning that said conference is part of the work in the virtual and face-to-face modality during October 26, 27 and 28 of this year, with the participation of specialists, as part of the role that Local Congresses play in this area.