David Benavidez challenged Canelo Álvarez to show that he is the best in the world

David Benavidez feels ready to face Canelo even if he no longer has a world belt (Photo: Instagram @ benavidez300)

The name of David Benavidez is one of the closest in the orbit of a possible opponent to Saul Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican-American fighter remains undefeated with a record of 25 fights won, 22 knockouts and no losses, and after his performance at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, United States, the possible fight with the best pound for begins to take hold.

Only seven rounds were enough for Benavidez to beat Kyrone Davis, who arrived unexpectedly to the fight, due to the non-exemption of an anti-doping test by the official rival, José Uzcategui.

After having succeeded, David Benavidez declared that he feels ready to face the Canelo and he even launched a small challenge in which he stated that he wants to determine if the man from Guadalajara is the best boxer in the world.

Canelo has not yet defined who will be his next rival (Photo: Joe Camporeale / Reuters)

“I want that opportunity (against Canelo). I think I deserve it I am the best fighter at this weight, and I think that now I have to fight with him to show if he is the best in the world ”, he clarified at the end of his fight.

On the other hand, Canelo At the beginning of this year he affirmed that he did not like to fight with Mexicans since he represented Mexico, he said that it was something nonsensical.

“I represent Mexico and I do not like to fight with Mexicans, I do not see sense. TO Jaime Munguía I see potential for him but he still has some fights to go to reach those levels. I do not close myself to anything, but for now I would not like it, “he explained in an interview with Aztec Sports when he was asked if he would face Munguía at that time.

Despite these statements in January 2021, the also known as Red flag, has made public his desire to fight against Álvarez, and not only now, but also long ago has expressed being a worthy rival of the Jalisco.

“Red Flag” has already applied to face Saúl Álvarez (Photo: Instagram / David Benavidez)

“I think everyone wants to see me face Canelo Álvarez. I do not know what you think, keep me playing these rivals, you have to give me the opportunity. I will beat anyone, “said the Arizona boxer.

Benavidez is a pugilist born in Phoenix, Arizona, but who has Mexican blood, his father, José Benavidez crossed the border between Mexico and the United States as undocumented when he was an 11-year-old boy. The boxing debut of the youngest of his children was in 2013 and to date remains undefeated at 24.

Red flag came to hold the belt super middleweight from the World Boxing Council (CMB); however, in 2018 tested positive for doping control and the title was vacant. Callum Smith seized the available belt and later engaged him in a match against Canelo which lost.

In 2020, David was also stripped of the Super middleweight championship of the World Boxing Council; Due to a problem with the weight, he could not contend and gave the possibility of a belt to Colombian Alexis Angulo.

Benavidez became champion but has been stripped of the belt twice (Photo: Instagram @ benavidez300)

Now, the 24-year-old boxer is looking for a fight that will catapult him to the main stages. Recently, in an interview with ESPN He stated that a fight against him does not generate interest because he does not own a world belt.

“People are not eager to fight me, obviously, because I don’t have a belt …” People just want to take a chance if there is a belt involved. But a super strong guy, with a lot of knockouts, dangerous young fighter … they feel there is no reason to fight me”, He sentenced.

He is also critical of the fact that now, with Canelo Alvarez like one of the best, fights are organized by checks: “People don’t think like that anymore, especially now that Canelo is in the picture. People are just trying to secure the fight with Canelo and trying to secure a check, ”he said to ESPN.

