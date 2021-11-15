Dani Alves, the Barcelona player with the lowest fixed salary

Editorial Mediotiempo

With 38 years of age, Dani alves will live his second stage as a player of the Barcelona, and despite having a trajectory full of trophies, 46 titles in total, the Brazilian he will not be one of the highest paid Blaugrana players.

According to information from the Sport Diary, the South American facilitated all the negotiations to return the Catalan team, so I agree have the lower fixed salary of the first template.

However, the Brazilian’s income could increase if he achieves the variables established by the squad, several of them related to the conquest of titles, which will begin to search from next January.

I was looking to sign for a year

The same media details that although Alves tried to sign for a calendar year, Barcelona only offered a contract until June of next year, time in which the institution will decide whether to maintain or end its relationship with the footballer, who aspires to reach the next world with the Brazil’s selection.

It was this Monday when the former player of teams such as Juventus, PSG and Sevilla successfully passed the medical check-up corresponding to officially close his signing with the Catalans, who reported that his presentation will be the next Wednesday 17 November at the Camp Nou with an open door.