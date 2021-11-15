Dakota Johnson says Alfred Hitchcock ruined her grandmother

Alfred Hitchock ruined Tippi Hedren’s career because she did not want to sleep with him, said Dakota Johnson, the actress’s granddaughter.

In a chat with Scott Feinberg for The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the Fifty Shades of Gray star confirmed the filmmaker’s harassment of Hedren and its consequences.

“Hitchcock ruined my grandmother’s career, terrified her because she didn’t want to sleep with him. He was never held responsible, ”said Dakota, daughter of Melanie Griffith.

Hedren suffered harassment during the filming of Los Pájaros (1963) and Marnie (1964), the two films he made with the filmmaker.

Dakota johnson (Reform Agency)

The same actress had told in her memoirs “Tippi: A Memoir” (2016) that the famous Hollywood director forced her to kiss him and that he sexually assaulted her.

“He put his hands on me. It was sexual, it was wicked. The more I fought him, the more aggressive he became, ”he wrote.

Hedren argued that he never reported because sexual harassment was a term that did not exist in the 1960s.

Dakota defended the strength and courage of her grandmother, now 91 years old.

“She has always been really honest and firm in defending herself. That’s what he did. “

And just that was the advice he gave her when she knew that she wanted to follow in her acting footsteps, never let anyone abuse their power against her.