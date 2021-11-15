Cruz Azul continues to prepare the playoff against Rayados with eight casualties

The regular phase of the Grita México Apertura 2021 tournament of Liga MX has already ended, and the clubs are in full preparation of what will be the Big Party. On the weekend of November 20 and 21, the repechage will be played, and Cruz Azul will begin to participate in the Liguilla from that phase. His rival will be the Rayados de Monterrey.

The match will be played at the Azteca stadium, on a date and time yet to be defined; what’s more, will not have an audience in the stands due to the veto imposed by the FMF to the Machine, for the homophobic cry. The cast led by Juan Reynoso will seek to continue advancing in the final phase, to defend the title of champion on the court.

After two days off, due to the November FIFA date, Cruz Azul returned to training at La Noria last Wednesday. Considering that this weekend there is no football, due to the action in the Selection window, it is that the sky blue players did not suspend the practices and continued with them Saturday and Sunday.

Currently, the Machine trains with eight fewer players, since they were called up by their respective teams: Jonathan Rodríguez (Uruguay), Bryan Angulo (Ecuador), Yoshimar Yotún (Peru), Juan Escobar (Paraguay), Luis Romo, Julio César Domínguez, Roberto Alvarado and Orbelín Pineda (Mexico).

Nevertheless, Juan Reynoso decided to summon U-20 players to train in double shift: in the morning with the squad of honor and in the afternoons with his teammates in basic forces, thinking about the quarterfinals against Mazatlán.