CRISTIANO, ZLATAN, LEWANDOWSKI AND MORE: The 10 teams that are ALREADY in the Qatar 2022 UEFA World Cup playoffs

With only 1 day left until the group stage of the World Cup qualifying round for the UEFAWe already have 10 teams in the European playoffs. The mini tournament to be held in March will be a total madness. And it is that we will have teams such as the Portugal National Team of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lorenzo Insigne’s Italy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland.

WHO GOES TO THE REPECHAFT?

➤ The 10 teams that finished second in the group stage of the UEFA knockout stage.

➤ The 2 group-winning teams in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League that neither advanced to Qatar 2022 as champions in their sector nor entered the playoffs (repechage) as runners-up.

WHICH SELECTIONS ARE ALREADY IN THE UEFA REPRODUCTION?

Portugal (second group A).

Sweden (second group B).

Italy (second group C).

Wales (second group E or via UEFA Nations League).

Czech Republic (second group E or via UEFA Nations League).

Scotland (second group F).

Russia (second group H).

Poland (second group I).

North Macedonia (second group J).

Austria (via UEFA Nations League).

WHAT PLACES ARE MISSING TO DEFINE?

➤ Group D: Finland and Ukraine play second place on the last date.

➤ Group G: The Netherlands, Turkey and Norway will decide who is group champion and who goes to reclassification as second.

In the case of Wales and the Czech Republic, both teams will be in the playoffs. It only remains to know who enters as second in their group and who is going as ‘guest’ because he is one of the UEFA Nations League sector champions who did not advance either with a direct ticket or -to the playoffs-as sub-leader.

REPECHAFT FORMAT

12 teams in combat (10 qualifying group runners-up + 2 via UEFA Nations League).

Draw on November 26 to define 6 clashes and 3 keys (4 teams each).

6 semifinals to a single match (the one with the most points will be local).

The 6 winners of the semis will advance to 3 finals in a single match (the venue will be drawn).

The 3 winners of the finals advance to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

REPECHAFT DATES – PLAYOFFS

➤ Playoffs draw: November 26, 2021.

➦ Playoff semifinals: March 24 and 29, 2022.

➤ Playoff Finals: March 28-29, 2022.

SEMIFINAL DRAW DETAILS

On November 26 there will be a draw looking for 6 matches (there will be 6 semifinals). The 6 combined with the most points will go in pot 1 and the other 6 casts will be in pot 2 (the 4 sub-leaders with the fewest units + the 2 that entered via Nations League). The 6 of pot 1 will be local in the semifinals. The venues of the finals will be drawn.

Regarding the assembly of drums: in the case of the teams that finished second in a group of 6 national teams, their results against the last place in their sector will not be considered. For example: North Macedonia scored 18 points, but only 12 units will be counted on the kick table. (18 – 6 points added against Liechtenstein = 12 points). This so that we equate things with the pictures that were in groups of 5 sets.

COULD A PORTUGAL VS ITALY BE GIVEN?

Many have been asking us if Portugal (with Cristiano in command) and Italy (current European champions could meet in the playoffs.

Which is the answer? In the semifinal, no. As both will be in Pot 1 (they were the best second places), that scenario, in the first duel, will not be an option. The only way they could face each other would be in a final potential, if they are in the same key / route (it will be known in the draw).

The teams that already have their safe place in Pot 1 are Italy, Portugal, Russia and Scotland. The other 2 members of this pot They will be finalized when the activity ends on Tuesday. These 6 casts (pot 1), in the semifinals, will not see each other.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo has already played a World Cup playoff with the Portugal National Team. He was on his way to Brazil 2014. He broke it all. Cristiano scored a goal in the first leg and scored a hat-trick in the second leg (it was another format), sentencing Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden.

Did you know…? In the World Cup playoff on the way to Russia 2018, Italy was left out. Sweden left them on the road. The newsprint could be repeated.