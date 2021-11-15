Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the second time the World Cup play-off with Portugal

Hasan Sheikh
The attacker was not due to injury in the 2010 play-off, he was key in 2014 to overcome Sweden and will be in that instance looking for a pass to Qatar 2022

With an agonizing goal, the Selection of Serbia beat 2-1 on the road Portugal and with this caused the Portuguese team to have to look for their ticket for the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the repechage, an instance that is not new for the captain of his team, Cristiano Ronaldo, who will look for a ticket for the second time through this route.

Cristiano Ronaldo it was annulled by the Serbian team, which prevented the Manchester United striker from having a single clear chance against Predrag Rajkovic’s goal. Aleksandar Mitrovic was in charge of giving the victory to his squad, while Cristiano Ronaldo he was lying on the grass watching his rival celebrate in the middle of Lisbon.

