Cristiano Ronaldo will play for the second time the World Cup play-off with Portugal

The attacker was not due to injury in the 2010 play-off, he was key in 2014 to overcome Sweden and will be in that instance looking for a pass to Qatar 2022

With an agonizing goal, the Selection of Serbia beat 2-1 on the road Portugal and with this caused the Portuguese team to have to look for their ticket for the Qatar World Cup 2022 in the repechage, an instance that is not new for the captain of his team, Cristiano Ronaldo, who will look for a ticket for the second time through this route.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will once again seek to be in the World Cup by way of the playoffs. EFE / EPA / MARIO CRUZ

Cristiano Ronaldo it was annulled by the Serbian team, which prevented the Manchester United striker from having a single clear chance against Predrag Rajkovic’s goal. Aleksandar Mitrovic was in charge of giving the victory to his squad, while Cristiano Ronaldo he was lying on the grass watching his rival celebrate in the middle of Lisbon.

Given this, the Portuguese will have to look for a series, like the one he lived for the 2014 Brazil qualification, where his team faced Sweden. In that series Cristiano Ronaldo was the protagonist, while in the rival team the key man was Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In the first game of the series for the ticket to the World Cup, the author of the only goal was Cristiano Ronaldo, who managed to score with a header after a cross from Miguel Veloso. The return game turned into a pitched duel between both teams, as Zlatan shone with two touchdowns, while Christian He was once again the hero and scored all three of his squad to give them a pass to Brazil 2014.

This is the third play-off he will face Portugal in the XXI century. The first was for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where they beat Bosnia in the series. Cristiano Ronaldo He was one of the leaders of said squad, but did not participate due to an injury. Carlos Queiroz contemplated the footballer on the list, but he was not among those called up, as he was recovering from an injury he suffered in the Champions League and which worsened when he returned to the pitch early.