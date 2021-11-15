CRISTIANO AND LA AZZURRA: Could Portugal and Italy meet in the Qatar 2022 UEFA World Cup play-off?

As soon as it was confirmed that Italy will have to contest the World Cup playoffs, many of you have asked us about the possibility that the Portugal National Team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, face The Azzurra, which comes from winning the European Cup of Nations.

And, well, it is time to resolve the doubt.

In the semifinals, no. In the first collision they will not cross. As both teams will be in Pot 1 (they were the best second places), that scenario, in the first confrontation, is not viable.

The only way they could play each other would be in a potential final, if they are in the same key / route (it will be known in the November 26 draw).

Let’s not forget that the format of the UEFA World Cup playoffs changed. Before, the best second places of the group stage crossed – after a draw – in a round trip tie. Now, a mini tournament will be set up, with three Final Four, to deliver the three reclassification tickets.

REPECHAFT FORMAT

12 teams in combat (10 qualifying group runners-up + 2 via UEFA Nations League).

Draw on November 26 to define 6 clashes and 3 keys (4 teams each route).

6 semifinals to a single match (the one with the most points will be local).

The 6 winners of the semis will advance to 3 finals in a single match (the venue of the finals will be drawn).

The 3 winners of the finals advance to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

THE SEMIFINAL DRAW

On November 26 there will be a draw looking for 6 matches (there will be 6 semifinals). The 6 combined with the most points will go in pot 1 and the other 6 casts will be in pot 2 (the 4 sub-leaders with the fewest units + the 2 that entered via Nations League). The 6 of pot 1 will be local in the semifinals. The venues of the finals will be drawn.

Regarding the assembly of drums: in the case of the teams that finished second in a group of 6 national teams, their results against the last place in their sector will not be considered. For example: North Macedonia scored 18 points, but only 12 units will be counted on the kick table. (18 – 6 points added against Liechtenstein = 12 points). This so that we equate things with the pictures that were in groups of 5 sets.

Then, on November 26, it will be known who will be the rival of Portugal and Italy in the semifinals and also if they were in the same key / route. If not, if they were in different keys, they will fight for their place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup without directly facing each other.

CONCLUSION

Insigne’s Italy and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal could only meet in one of the potential finals of the UEFA World Cup play-off. And that will only happen if they win their semifinals and are drawn in the same bracket / Final Four.

Key date? The draw on November 26.

Undefeated data. Italy does not have a fond memory of the World Cup playoffs. On the way to Russia 2018, they were left out after falling against Sweden, combined with whom, by the way, they could meet again.

Did you know…? In the 2014 World Cup playoffs in Brazil, Portugal advanced after beating Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Swedish National Team. Cristiano Ronaldo was imperial scoring all 4 goals for his national team. The last Portuguese absence in a World Cup tournament was in France 1998.