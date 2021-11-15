Córdova demarcates the risk of the revocation of the mandate after cutting the INE

The presiding counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Cordova, stated that budget cuts requested by the electoral body approved in the Chamber of Deputies put at risk the organization of the revocation of mandate, and accused that “it is not the INE that hinders the expansion and exercise of the political rights of citizens.”

In his traditional Sunday video, Cordova pointed out that “the refusal of resources to be able to carry this exercise to a successful conclusion comes, this has to be clear, from the Chamber of Deputies”, After this Sunday the legislators of Brunette and allies in the lower house approved the Federation’s Expenditure Budget for fiscal year 2022.

The opinion of the PEF 2022 it was approved in particular with 273 votes in favor and 214 against. Endorsed it Brunette, PT and PVEM with its majority and was rejected by PAN, PRI, PRD and MC. In this, the cut to INE spending, which had requested a budget of 24 thousand 649 million pesos, but was assigned 19 thousand 736 million pesos for 2022.

“The budget cuts have the unfortunate consequence of the impossibility of continuing to expand the political rights of citizens,” said Córdova in the video posted on his social networks this day.

And he warned: “This cut puts at risk the organization of the mandate revocation process that, paradoxically, is being promoted by the same legislative majority that approved the Expenditure Budget for 2022”.

“It should be clear that the INE not intended to block participatory democracy exercises provided for in the Constitution, as there are those who maintain ”, he pointed out, and maintained:“ The refusal of resources to be able to carry this exercise to a successful conclusion comes, this has to be clear, from the Chamber of Deputies ”.

Córdova announced that the General Council of the INE “It will take the institutional decisions it deems appropriate, and will promote the legal actions to which it is entitled within the framework of our Constitution and our laws,” in order to demand the allocation of resources that it had requested for 2022.