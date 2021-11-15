compatible models and update date

After several beta versions, Samsung has finally released the final version of its Android 12-based One UI 4 layer. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S21 series is the first to receive the update, but the new software will also make its way to several other Galaxy models.

Samsung explains that One UI 4 will arrive on the Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra starting today, November 15, and adds that “will be available soon” in previous generations of the Galaxy S series, in addition to the Note, Galaxy Z, Galaxy A series, and tablets, but without specifying models or dates.

This is One UI 4, Samsung’s version of Android 12

One UI 4 is Samsung’s vision for Android 12, the latest version of the operating system released alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Team Leader of the Software Platform, “One UI 4 equips Galaxy smartphone users with the latest personalization and privacy features”.

In this way, OneUI 4 enables users to create a completely personal mobile experience, with new and varied Color palettes to change the look and feel of aspects of the system such as the home screen, menus, buttons and the background color, explains Samsung. In addition, widgets They have also been revamped and, according to Samsung, they now integrate better into the system and are more useful.





On the other hand, just like Android 12 did, One UI 4 also significantly enforces privacy. The system will indicate with new icons when an app accesses important elements such as the microphone, camera and location, allowing the user to deactivate their use at any time from the renewed privacy menu.

Finally, Samsung also boasts an improved ecosystem experience with One UI 4. As it explains, its devices with the new layer will have an improved user experience with third-party applications, for example Duo, thanks to alliances with companies such as Google.





Also, as part of the enhanced ecosystem, One UI 4 will offer a uniform view and experience between devicesRegardless of whether you are using a Samsung smartphone, smartwatch or tablet.