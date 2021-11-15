Club América’s plan for Argentine footballer Leo Suárez

The Eagles focus on maintaining their pace of play to be ready to play the Quarter finals, where they will have to wait for the participation of the FIFA date (in order to have all its elements), and the repechage to know his rival. Despite the football theme, those of Coapa They also focus on solving other club factors such as the continuity of the players.

The America club held his first friendly confrontation against the Coyotes of Tlaxcala where it figured Leo Suarez, item that is recovered from the operation to which he was subjected, as a result of an injury to one of his ankles. However, his return with the azulcremas would be mainly linked to his becoming one of the club’s casualties, because the plan is that I achieved his most optimal performance to find him a team for the next tournament.

Another element that is no longer contemplated for the Closing 2022

It is definite that Suarez no longer enters the plans of the Eagles which will cause a reduction in the number of players not born in Mexico, as revealed by sources within the club. Under the same stage is positioned Renato Ibarra, The 30-year-old footballer remains under medical observation, after his operation that generated so much controversy by being forced by the team, however, he is not contemplated for the new project and they would seek to accommodate him in another campus.

What footballer enters the plans?

Is about Mauro Lainez, the 25-year-old left winger is recovering after he received his medical discharge, he already worked with the azulcrema team in the face of the Liguilla, therefore, with these actions he announces the player’s continuity for the following semester.