Club América would make the purchase of a player effective

Neither slow nor lazy. The directors of the Eagles of America they leave what concerns the Big party of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, in the hands of the team members and the coaching staff that heads Santiago Solari. As they immerse themselves in the Stove Soccer of the market that will officially open in January.

With what work? For the moment, closing issues that are loose from the contracts of some of the players in the cast cream blue. Such is the case of Mauro Lainez, who came to Coapa on loan in 2020 from the Xolos of Tijuana, through an agreement that contains an obligation to purchase clause for a minimum number of matches played.

In this sense, the newspaper RÉCORD reported that the authorities of the Eagles of America They trusted him that this limit of presences had already been exceeded before the forward suffered the injury, so it would be a fact that the institution will make the purchase of the token effective, thus becoming the first formal reinforcement for 2022.

“Lainez’s contract expires with a clause that if he played certain minutes the purchase was made automatically, we are going to make it effective”, is the text of the response that the aforementioned means of communication would have received, regarding the situation of the member of the Indiecito that, so far, has 32 games with a total of 2,169 minutes on the field.

Mauro Lainez already has a medical discharge

According to what Águilas Monumental learned, Mauro Lainez He has already overcome the ailment that separated him from the last dates of the regular phase of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MXThat is why he was discharged. Now, the footballer trains alongside his teammates and waits for the start of the quarterfinals of the Big party.