Clothes, reactions and more: stretching rewards in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

Well, now we have learned that these stretches offer us several rewards (apart from Nook miles) for doing them every day. They are as follows:

You can get miles Nook as part of the Nook miles missions, as well as Nook miles of daily rewards if stretching appears as a daily reward to get the miles (among the 5 highlighted each day by pressing + in the Nook miles menu).

Apart from the miles, we can get clothing: on the third day they will send us a Nook mesh (you have the image above) to the mail and days after continuing to stretch we will receive another yoga mesh.

But that's not all, stretching has been confirmed to unlock new reactions. At the moment we do not have the complete list, but it is confirmed that doing stretching every day ends up rewarding with new reactions that we can do at all times (surely similar reactions to the movements that are made in stretching). We will share the list of reactions as soon as they are confirmed.

