Chris Pratt Tackles “Tomorrow’s War”

An urgent warning makes a teacher and father of a family join some time travelers in the cause of saving humanity, since in the near future, the planet we know as such is about to disappear.

The world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future, humanity is losing a war against a deadly alien species.

The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and civilians of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited are high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt).

Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins the brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

This sci-fi movie that reminds us Edge of Tomorrow and Alien, brings us back to a beloved MCU actor, who became famous with his Star-Lord character in Guardians of the Galaxy.

It promises non-stop action, emotional father-daughter ties, the reason why the main character takes the cause of the mission, and also, how would we not see it if there is also JK Simmons?

The Tomorrow War directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, it is scheduled to premiere on July 2 on the streaming platform Amazon Prime.