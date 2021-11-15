Chinese tennis player denounces sexual abuse of former vice president and disappears

The president and CEO of the WTA, Steve Simon, assured this Sunday that women should be heard and announced the solidarity of the institution with the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

“Peng Shuai and all women deserve to be heard, not censored. His accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader of sexual assault should be treated with the utmost seriousness, ”Simon said in a statement from the WTA.

Shuai reported on her Weibo account that she had been forced into a sexual encounter with Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese vice minister, who was one of the most influential men in the country in the past decade.

Statement from Steve Simon, Chairman & CEO, WTA WTA seeks full, fair and transparent investigation into sexual assault allegations against former Chinese leader and also calls for end of censorship against Peng Shuai. – wta (@WTA) November 14, 2021

The media have shown concern about the whereabouts of the athlete, of whom there has been no news, to which the WTA that you have asked for an investigation to be opened.

“We hope that this problem is properly handled, which means that the investigations are carried out in a complete, fair, transparent and uncensored manner,” added the leader of the professional women’s tennis circuit.

The institution noted that recent events in China related to a female player of the WTA, Peng Shuai, are cause for deep concern and made it clear that, as an organization dedicated to women, it is committed to the principles on which it was founded: equality, opportunity and respect.

Steve Simon He congratulated the Chinese tennis player, 191st in the world ranking, for her courage and strength in taking the step of denouncing sexual assault.

“Women around the world are finding their voices so that injustices can be corrected,” she added.

Besides the WTA, which classified the health and safety of its players as a priority, the case of Peng Huai it has awakened solidarity in other tennis media.

The winner of 18 tournaments Grand Slam, Chris Evert, said to know the Asian from the age of 14 and described her possible disappearance as worrisome.

EFE