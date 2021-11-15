Children’s literature, infallible medicine against fear or insecurity

Madrid, Nov 15 (EFE) .- Fear, insecurity, jealousy or mourning are some of “Those things that happen to us” not only when we are grown up, but they are also feelings that the smallest of the house late or early they end up suffering and before whom children’s literature comes to their aid.

And that is precisely the name, “Those things that happen to us”, that the writer and psychologist Mariona Martorell has chosen for a book in which, through five stories, she teaches that if we apply positive thinking, everything can have that necessary turn so that the situation is in our favor, in favor of the boys and girls.

“These things also happen to us, but we have many means to compensate, such as friends, family or psychologists, but children do not have the habit of sharing their problems. That does not mean that they do not suffer,” Martorell told Efe. , on the occasion of the publication of this book (Duomo editions).

So it was clear to her that turning to her own experience as a mother, in addition to her training as a psychologist, was going to be the best tool to tell how even if the little ones “feel lost” there is always a way out, which in this book is taught by her little protagonist, Maria.

“This book has many objectives, to share things so that children feel less alone, to explain to them that they are things that happen; and also to help them gradually learn to think in a better way, that is why I speak of powerful thinking Emotional therapy has a basic essence, which is that we feel as we think, so if you think in a way that favors you, you will be happier, “explains Martorell.

That is what he wants to do through these stories and their respective pages of psychological tools, because when grieving a loss, being overwhelmed by not sleeping or fear “you can turn it around a bit.” “But it is not about making positivize – he warns – but about relativizing”.

Also through observation and reflection on what happens to her three children, the writer Anna Morató focuses on the importance of “the interior versus the exterior”, that is, how important it is what they think and feel the smallest of the house.

He does so in “The story of the moon” (Beascoa), a fable that arises from the reaction that his children had when one morning when they went to school they realized that the moon had not gone and that it shared the sky with him. Sun.

“Sometimes we can get carried away by the outside world, as happens in adolescence with social networks, which can lose perspective. And that can be done from a young age,” he explains to Efe.

Specifically, with this story the message also seeks to emphasize that magic that lives within us and that can make the little ones pursue their dreams, be they big, small, impossible or feasible. Because if the moon can rise during the day, why can’t we all carry out any purpose?

Of course, like Martorell, Morató also makes it clear that although negative thinking must be avoided, you cannot achieve everything you set out to do.

“Not everything in this life is achieved, that’s why in the book I say that the important thing is to dare, to try it even if we don’t succeed later, but surely we will set out on something else. What is dangerous is not even trying,” he concludes.

