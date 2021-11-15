Checo Pérez and his great career that fell short in the result

There are days when you do the best job you can and it just isn’t enough. At Interlagos, Sergio Pérez made a race to be signed, lifted the hat and put it on the showcase, but unfortunately for his cause the Red Bull car was no match for Mercedes and, above all, luck preferred to take Valtteri Bottas by the arm .

He was not lacking in aggressiveness, he did not put a bad tire, but in the end “only” a fourth place, behind the two Mercedes, no trophy to collect and no sticky champagne stain to clean.

play 1:39 The Mexican was second in the first round, after starting fourth. After battling with Hamilton, he took the lap record and one step away from the podium.

Thirteen points in the bag that sound good, even with the fastest lap (sixth in his career in Formula 1), the problem is that Bottas collected 18 points on the weekend, Verstappen did not win and Hamilton took all 25 of triumph.

In short, the Finn from Mercedes takes him 25 points in the Drivers’ Championship when they were 20 and Mercedes had only one unit advantage in Constructors before Brazil and now has 11.

In the final count, Checo was able to have a doubly great start by beating Carlos Sainz and then applying a style manual override to Bottas, but the numbers do the talking.

By the way, that rebase deserves a separate volume in the book of this race. Verstappen had already won by traction to the Finn, when Checo Pérez attacked in the next two corners. The feint to go outside in the curve to the left made Bottas protect, but, like someone who touches someone’s shoulder and takes advantage of the fact that he turns to pass on his left side, so the Mexican tricked Mercedes with neatness.

Then Checo Pérez’s defense against Lewis Hamilton and his 44th plane was as dignified as it was clean. The Englishman had a car of another category, nobody could oppose him, but the native of Jalisco endured a couple of laps in the braking of the end of the straight, until, with the DRS, Hamilton overtook him, but three seconds later, Sergio he returned the pass. It only served as a declaration of principles and as a stopper to try to get Verstappen away from the seven-time champion, something that on lap 59 could no longer be possible, because Lewis took the lead of the race.

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez finished in fourth place. Buda Mendes / Getty Images

The real turnaround of fate was made by Lance Stroll who, again, caused a “Virtual Safety Car”, just as Bottas was about to enter the pits. That was a stroke of luck for the Finn, who had not been able to catch up with Pérez.

That podium had the name of Checo Pérez, but there are days when you wash your clothes on a sunny day and it rains from the bottom up.

The good news is that Pérez’s handling is in a great moment, but if it is not discovered what makes Mercedes so fast or if Red Bull does not find the antidote it will be painted black, previously silver in the remaining races.