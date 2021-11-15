Checo Pérez: After not getting on the podium, the tapatío blames the virtual security car

The tapatío Sergio “Checo” Pérez (Red Bull), fourth in the Formula One Drivers’ World Championship, declared this Sunday, after finishing in fourth position in the Brazilian Grand Prix, that “the podium was there, but that he will” it impaired the entry into the track of the virtual safety car “.

“Today was tight and it was fun, but I’m not here to have fun, but to fulfill and get good results,” he commented after finishing fourth at Interlagos, “Checo”, who with his position this Sunday plus the extra point he achieved by setting the fastest lap, is fourth in the championship, with 178 points, 25 less than the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

“I had a great start but then it was very difficult to contain Lewis Hamilton. I did everything I could to hold him, but I couldn’t. I was flying,” said the Red Bull Mexican.

“Then we had a two-second lead over Bottas, we had the position and the podium, but two laps later the virtual safety car came in. That he did it at the time was very unfortunate for us and it worked perfectly for him., because he managed to do the ‘undercut’ and managed to get five seconds away from us, “he explained.

“It’s a shame that we lost the podium, but at least I was able to open a hole wide enough with the Ferrari that was in fifth place (that of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc) to enter the pits to look for the fastest lap, which is a point important for the team, “said ‘Checo’, who, after finishing third in Mexico, achieved his fifteenth podium in the premier class.

“That straight-line speed of the Mercedes is something simply incredible, we couldn’t match them and today they were on another planet,” said the driver from Guadalajara.

“In short, today was a good result for us, I don’t think we could have done much differently; and it’s a shame, because we should have finished ahead of Bottas, if it hadn’t been for the virtual safety car,” said.

“Today luck was not on our side, but there are still three races left and everything is at stake, so we will continue to press. Now we are looking forward to Qatar, where we hope to be competitive,” declared ‘Checo’ Pérez after finishing fourth in Interlagos.

