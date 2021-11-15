CFDA 2021 Awards: All the Red Carpet Looks

Tonight in New York the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) holds its annual awards ceremony, which pays tribute to those who have innovated and excelled in the fashion industry this year (the event makes its big comeback after being canceled last year due to the pandemic). Emily Blunt will host the evening at The Pool Room in midtown Manhattan. This year’s award nominees include heavyweight designers Rick Owens, Off-White and Virgil Abloh of Louis Vuitton, Miuccia Prada and Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino. Also among the first-time nominees are some of fashion’s most prominent talents, such as Edvin Thompson from Theophilio, Maisie Schloss from Maisie Wilen, and Jerry Lorenzo from Fear of God.

Aside from the designers, many celebrities will also be in attendance tonight. Zendaya to receive the Fashion Icon awardwhile Anya Taylor-Joy will receive the Face of the Year award and Dapper Dan the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement award. However, before they take the stage to receive their trophies, the guests will also hit the red carpet in their most elegant looks, a step and a repeat that has been characterized by producing some iconic fashion moments in the past (¿ who does not remember the dress nude of Rihanna from Adam Selman in 2014?). Then be sure to check here in real time to see what all the A-list nominees, designers, models, and celebrities are wearing to the red carpet of fashion’s most anticipated night.

Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com