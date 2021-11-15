Carmen Salinas’ family reveals what caused her stroke

The actress

The actress

He is in intensive care after suffering a stroke on November 11.

In an interview on Radio Formula for the journalist Azucena Uresti, your godson, Jorge Nieto, confirmed that so far the actress has been evaluated by three neurologists, who agreed on her diagnosis by ensuring that the damage is irreversible and that Carmen Salinas will no longer wake up.

Causes of stroke

One of the causes of stroke in Carmen Salinas it was the hypertension he suffered, which was the cause of the cardiovascular damage.

Also, the actress’s friend mentioned that despite the doctors’ forecasts, the hope remains that the talented actress recovers and can return with her affection, talent and love.

And it is that he explained and detailed that the organs of Carmen Salinas they continue to function well so an unexpected recovery could occur.

While, Maria Eugenia Plascencia, daughter of Carmen Salinas, asked to keep her present in prayers and keep the faith.

Let us have faith, God is the last to speak

Yesterday a mass was held to ask for the health of the Mexican offered by the priest Jose de Jesus Aguilar in the parish of San Cosme and Damián in Mexico City, which was broadcast on his channel Youtube.

