Cardi B unlikely to appear at WWE SummerSlam

Cardi B, the singer who was rumored to be the host from WWE’s biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam, It seems unlikely that it could be due to its advanced stage of pregnancy.

Cardi B has very difficult to be in WWE SummerSlam

Cardi B’s song is being used as a WWE theme for SummerSlam, but the famous rapper is pregnant with her second child. As Kulture hopes to become a big sister, pro wrestling fans wonder if Cardi B will be able to host SummerSlam.

There was a rumor that Cardi B was scheduled to host SummerSlam, but the rapper was reportedly due to give birth in September. That will likely make Cardi B miss Vince McMahon’s company event.

Cardi B’s attorney asked to have her court battle against Tasha K changed, and her pregnancy was used as a reason for that, according to AllHipHop. The $ 75,000 defamation lawsuit against the blogger will now begin in November, rolling it back from the original date of September 13.

Due to the fact that Cardi B is hoping to have her son in September, that means she will likely not be included in WWE’s plans for the biggest party of the summer. His song “Up” is still used as the official song of the event, but most likely he will not be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the August 21 show.

Stephanie McMahon has mentioned Cardi B in a few interviews in the past, so she’s still on the billion dollar Princess radar. WWE obviously realizes the attractiveness that Cardi B has and wants to partner with her. The apparition will likely have to wait until Cardi B has her second child.

