Cardi B talks about criticism of her natural hair: “No hair is bad”

Recently the rapper Cardi B, expressed his opinion about the criticism of her natural hair And through a post on Instagram, she shared several photos about her hair and left a message for all women who have the same problems as her.

“Because every time I post my natural hair I hear ‘you are mixed heritage, you are supposed to have long hair’? That is not true and it is very misleading. I have been posting photos of my hair journey for years and being mixed does not mean that your hair is always long and curly, that was not my case, “he wrote.

Throughout her career, Cardi B has been seen with different looks in her hair, sometimes with this ironing and other times with short and fluffy hair. Among the photos she posted about her natural hair is a video where the singer’s hair is seen with very tight chinos and a very fluffy length.

The singer shared that over the years she has always struggled to accommodate her hair and that she has even found methods to make this task easier. It also highlights that in the past it was not so easy to find products that will help hair and are affordable.

“We also couldn’t afford to go to the salon regularly (…) now everyone is getting better options, getting good affordable products, learning about natural hair and how to care for it on YouTube and Tik Tok,” Cardi wrote.

Finally, he remarked that women of color did not have to follow a pattern in their hair style and that so-called “bad hair” did not exist.

“Good hair does not mean having a certain texture. All hair is good, “he said.

She also invited women to review her pinned story “Hair day,” where she has shared some hair masks and promises to keep talking about hair care routines.

