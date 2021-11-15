Candidates choose their artistic preferences

Next Sunday, November 21, the first round will take place of a presidential election that has been marked by the uncertainty that is reflected in the polls.

Although the candidates are fine-tuning their last plays in their quest to reach La Moneda, they also have room to get away from politics and deliver responses around more personal tastes.

El Mercurio sent questions about their artistic preferences to each of the candidates, who answered and surprised in some of their responses.

Starting with Eduardo Artés, the member of the Unión Patriótica confessed feel identified with Sherlock Holmes, in addition to considering Bombo Fica as his favorite comedian and “Clandestinos” as his preference for a foreign film.

For its part, Gabriel Boric selected Mario Horton as best actor, in addition to “Zoom Deportivo” as the best TV program and Camila Moreno as the national singer.

Marco Enríquez Ominami was surprised to reveal that he identified with “Heidi”, also mentioning “Life is a Lottery” as the best series and Jack Nicholson in the category of best actor.

The Republican Party candidate, José Antonio Kast, believes that the best Chilean film is “Stefan vs Kramer”, the best actresses are Paz Bascuñán with Delfina Guzmán, in addition to seeing Captain America as his simile in a fictional character and admiring Alberto Plaza.

Franco Parisi was not far behind in his answers either, expressing his likes towards “Back to the Future”, Madonna, Batman and the song “My favorite person” by Rio Roma.

On the other hand, Yasna Provoste declares herself a fan of the “Hermanos a la Obra” program, by Pedro Pascal, Pablo Alborán and Capitana Marvel.

Finally, Sebastián Sichel sees “Mirageman” as his simile and as the best national film, in addition to demonstrating his predilection for the humor of Felipe Avello, the bands Chancho en Piedra and Rolling Stones, and the series “El Replacement”.