Camila Cabello, in love with her own life and ready to continue succeeding

Between starring in ‘Cinderella’, live performances and a new album, it would seem that everything has returned to normal for Camila Cabello. But, there is a difference: Before the pandemic, her work left her feeling exhausted, anxious and insecure. Now you’ve found a way to be a star pop on his own terms, from his music to his relationship with his body, he has fallen into place.

In mid-September, Camila Cabello she felt exhausted. Over a period of three days, he had appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards, attended the Met Gala with her boyfriend Shawn mendes and modeling for the magazine’s first global cover Glamor. So when he finally got home to Miami, resting wasn’t just something he wanted to do, it was absolutely necessary.

But rehearsals for the New York festival Global Citizen they were approaching. Before I fully return to being a star pop, Hair she donned a yellow bikini and headed to the beach for two hours of uninterrupted rest. He leaned back in a chair and opened a book, his favorite hobby.

The salty air enveloped her and the waves crashed in the distance. This is why he lives in Miami, his home, instead of a place dedicated to the world of entertainment like Los Angeles: there is more privacy here.

Or at least I thought so. Somehow the paparazzi found where he was during those 120 minutes. At first she didn’t see them, but they were there, taking pictures of her.

Hair has developed methods to deal with invasive situations. He has had to. The 24-year-old (who was born in Cuba, but grew up in Miami) has been in the public eye since 2012, when she competed on ‘The X-Factor.’

She auditioned as a solo artist but was later grouped with 4 other girls to form the pop group Fifth Harmony. The group released two albums before Hair He will embark on his own adventure and achieve fame. His hits ‘Havana’ and ‘Señorita’ (with Mendes) were at the top of the popularity charts worldwide.

Camila Cabello has obtained three nominations for Grammy, has become a representative of a great beauty firm and has tried his luck not only in the world of acting, starring in a movie: a new version of ‘Cinderella’ in Amazon prime. And also his third studio album ‘Familia’, will be out later this year.

‘In no way am I trying to complain… but it was something like: I have to be on stage tomorrow and I’m participating in this event, or whatever, I want to do it right, how can I do it when I’m so nervous? I did this without being like, am I really happy now? Do I really feel healthy? He didn’t have the space to ask myself those things. I’m still working a lot right now, but after quarantine I’m able to say, ‘You know what? Right now I’m not happy. I need to change something, ‘he commented. Stretcher.

The therapy helped him see the changes he needed to make. Hair She tells us that she had taken therapy before the pandemic, but that it was always focused on a particular situation (quick remedies to help her in her next appearances or in a songwriting session). But, over time at home, she was able to see a deeper side: ‘Because I wasn’t stressed out from all the things I had to do the next day, I was able to slow down and have enough stability to see my own stuff.’

Hair it doesn’t explain what those ‘things’ are, but it does explain why she decided to change therapists as her inner work continued. ‘I did not feel that there was progress in the areas in which I wanted to progress, but when I changed, I found that I was able to apply what they said in a way that benefited my mental health,’ said our interviewee.

Two albums under his authorship give Hair the freedom to do things your way. Now he always has at least one day off a week, and when it came time to start working as a ‘family’, he dropped the ‘music factory’ standard. pop‘for a much more intimate approach. The new album was made with a small group of collaborators whom I could trust. Yes Camila felt anxious or nervous in a session, had the space to talk about it. As a result, he says, it’s his best work yet.

‘It’s the most focused and calm I’ve been making an album,’ she tells us. ‘I worked with people that I wanted to have dinner with and it was like: I am not going to write every day for months, but I am going to write a few days a week and have time to live experiences and be a human being’

Shawn mendes share the same thoughts as Hair: ‘Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding. ‘ ‘I think the truth is that when you are fighting with your mental health, sometimes you become a version of yourself that you don’t like to be. But loving and respecting your favorite person through that and being there for her is life changing. We give ourselves a lot of space, understanding and patience, ‘he confessed.

A behind-the-scenes story in the VMAs illustrates this perfectly. When Hair She was nervous about meeting new people at a party after the event, she found herself leaning on a habit that she is trying to break and we realized that Mendes he was there to help her.

‘I have this pattern of eating a lot when I am anxious or uncomfortable. It’s a relief thing for me. I go unconscious and eat a lot like a zombie, and then I feel sick. I have told Shawn about this. So, at the feast of the VMAs, I told him like: I’m doing it and he said: okay. You are doing it. It’s okay. Let’s breathe. For me it is very good to be able to talk about my patterns with someone ‘, explained the interpreter of Cuban origin.

Food and body image are two things that have long been on the minds of Camila Cabello this year. A TikTok That she posted in July in which she talked about people wanting to make her feel ashamed about her body garnered 4.8 million likes. “Being at war with your body is something very last season,” she says in the video, which she posted after photos of her running around Los Angeles surfaced online.

That mantra is true, sure, but it’s easier said than actually believed. Until Hair has difficulty following it. She braced herself for what she might feel when those bikini photos we mentioned earlier were posted: ‘I need to exercise. I need to eat better. “Not that those things are bad,” he explains. ‘But maybe I wouldn’t think about them so much if there weren’t people taking pictures of me.’

It’s not just the paparazzi who trigger these moments of personal insecurity. Camila she tells us about a time when she was working out with her coach, Jenna Willis (who she says is great) and felt insecure. ‘She is my height and I was comparing myself to her because she is much thinner than me,’ he recalls. ‘It was like: yes, but I’ve been exercising and I look better right? I look better right?’

It was Willis who helped silence all those voices in the singer’s head, reminding her that how she feels is more important than looks, that life is about balance and enjoying food. These are health philosophies we’ve all heard, but when you are Camila Cabello and millions of people are talking bad about your photos on the beach, it is difficult to cancel the noise. Now when she feels bad about herself, she turns off her phone and goes out.

