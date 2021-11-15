Cam Newton produced two touchdowns in his first two plays with the Panthers

The quarterback scored once on the ground and then threw a pass to the end zone on his return to Carolina.

GLENDALE – It didn’t take long to Cam Newton to have impact on his return to the Carolina panthers.

The 32-year-old quarterback scored on a 2-yard carry on the fifth offensive play of Carolina to give to Panthers a quick lead over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Cam Newton returned to the Carolina Panthers after playing in 2020 with the New England Patriots. AP Photo

He followed that up with a 2-yard touchdown pass Robby Anderson on his second play for the Panthers They will take a 14-0 lead in the middle of the first quarter.

The plays took place in the same stadium in which Newton made his NFL debut in 2011 after Carolina made him the No. 1 overall pick in the draft from Auburn.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

Newton he came in for starter PJ Walker to score the first touchdown on second and goal when he received the shotgun serve and ran out to beat linebacker Isaiah Simmons ramming him over the goal line.

Newton he took off his helmet afterwards and started yelling, “I’m back” as he ran on the sidelines. He also handed the ball to a kid in the stands as he always did in his first nine seasons in Carolina.

The celebration led to a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Newton he returned with a first and goal from the 2-yard line again. He started running to the right and then threw the touchdown pass to Anderson.

Newton Return to Carolina Thursday with a one-year contract that could pay him up to $ 10 million for the rest of the season.

He is expected to have the first start of his second stage with the Panthers next week at Bank of America Stadium against Washington and head coach Ron Rivera, who converted Newton in the first overall pick in 2011.

Remember you can follow all the NFL action on “Red Zone” every week only on Star +. Subscribe NOW.

For Newton, entering the game this Sunday was the beginning of an audition for the next campaign.

If he gets it right, according to a league source, the Panthers they will try to rehire him to be their starter in 2022. That would make Sam Darnold, who has $ 18.5 million guaranteed next season after Carolina he exercised his fifth-year option following his trade with the New York Jets, one of the highest-paid substitutes in the league.

The Panthers they could try to trade Darnold, but a team is unlikely to make such a deal with his high impact on the salary cap. And the PanthersAccording to a source, they would not give Darnold away.

They are already paying last year’s starter Teddy Bridgewater $ 7 million this season while he plays for the Denver Broncos.

Cam Newton ran away to score on his first play back with the Carolina Panthers. Getty Images

The Panthers they cut to Newton in the spring of 2020 after head coach Matt Rhule was hired because of questions about injuries to his foot and shoulder that had affected him the past two seasons.

They brought him back after Carolina he learned Tuesday that Darnold would miss at least four to six weeks with a shoulder injury he suffered last week against the New England Patriots.

Newton He spent the past year and a half with New England, but was cut in late August when the Patriots decided to play rookie Mac Jones as their starter.