Call of Duty Vanguard, downhill and no brakes in the UK

A worn formula and great competitors such as Halo Infinite or Battlefield 2042 are the possible reasons for this new edition of Call of Duty to be by far, the least desired by their own community. People just would rather be in Warzone than go back to a new WWII game.

And this data is mainly seen with the naked eye, anyone who follows the news of the video game in a moderately active way, can see that the general interest has fallen a lot. Gone are tweets or high expectations.

Call of Duty Vanguard sales plummet

But if the bulk of Internet noise does not serve as a benchmark, perhaps UK sales will help you understand the wear and tear that the franchise is suffering. The numbers with respect to its previous delivery have dropped a lot, so much so that digital sales have fallen by 44% and physical sales by 26%.

To all this we must add the earthquake that shakes Activision and Blizzard with complaints of harassment, labor exploitation and more. Maybe it’s a cluster of things: strong new contenders, franchise wear and tear, disgust with WWII, and the company’s image problems.

Be that as it may, these drops do not represent the profitability of the game, even with these numbers in hand, Call of Duty Vanguard has surely made figures that other games can only dream of. We also have to bear in mind that this only applies to one market.