Budget: The INE will take legal action after cutbacks by 2022

The National Electoral Institute (INE) of Mexico announced this Sunday that will go to legal instances for defend your budget after the Chamber of Deputies approved this Sunday a cut in the resources of this body for 2022.

The INE will take “the institutional decisions it deems appropriate and promote legal actions to which they are entitled within the framework of our Constitution and our laws, “said Lorenzo Córdova, president of the organization, through a video posted on their social networks.

The Mexican Chamber of Deputies this morning approved the Federation’s Expenditure Budget (PEF) for 2022, which provides for a total net expenditure of 7.8 billion pesos.

According to Córdova, the budget includes a reduction in resources for the electoral body of almost 5 billion pesos , which, he specified “is a reflection of a total misunderstanding of the arguments that counselors and counselors have raised.”

He stressed that this is the fourth consecutive year that the lower house has reduced the resources required by the INE “without presenting technical or financial evidence to explain the cuts.”

The INE warns of risk in consultation of revocation of mandate

The electoral authority, which began to become independent from the Government in the 1990s, criticized that this cut puts performing some tasks at risk scheduled for 2022, such as the mandate revocation consultation, which, he recalled, is being promoted by the same legislative majority that approved the budget.

Likewise, he made it clear that the electoral body does not intend to block the exercises of participatory democracy provided for in the constitution, as the National Regeneration Movement party (Morena), of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has accused.

“It is not the INE that obstructs the expansion and exercise of the political rights of citizens, but quite the contrary. The Institute has already made decisions and provisions to carry out the revocation of the mandate of the head of the Executive Power, in the event that this is the case. the citizens request it. However, the refusal of resources to be able to carry out this exercise comes from the Chamber of Deputies, “he said.

Traditionally, the Mexican left, which now controls the federal government and Congress, had struggled to obtain an independent electoral body after constant accusations of electoral fraud against the governments of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

On December 1, 2018, when López Obrador was inaugurated President, he promised that the tradition of fraud would end and the elections would be fair and free.

However, so far in his government, the Mexican president has had constant confrontations with the INE, as he has questioned the impartiality of the institute and has even insisted on several occasions on promoting an electoral reform to carry out a complete renovation of the body. .

IM